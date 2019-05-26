Tyra Future preparations: SH Group and Sormec join forces

SH Group and Sormec have joined forces by signing an exclusive service and agency agreement. The deal takes SH Group to be Sormec exclusive service partner and spare part provider as well as agency partnership with selling and promoting Sormec cranes and products in the Scandinavian countries.

Tyra Future

Italian crane manufacture Sormec has won the order to deliver seven high quality and custom-made offshore cranes for the Tyra Future Project located in the Danish sector of the North Sea, operated by Total. The production of the cranes at Sormec headquarters in Sicily, Italy is already ongoing, and the first crane is expected to be delivered during summer 2019. Tyra field, located in the Danish North Sea, is being redeveloped with an investment of dkk21bn ($3.34bn) to extend its operational life by at least 25 years. Tyra field is made up of two main centres, Tyra East and Tyra West, which is linked to five unmanned satellite fields, named Tyra Southeast, Harald, Valdemar, Svend, and Roar. The Tyra field facilities alone process more than 90% of the gas produced in Denmark, as well as the entire gas production of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC).

Creating Customer Value

Fabio Berto, Chief Commercial Officer at Sormec, says:

By joining forces with SH Group, we create customer value based on their local presence in several Scandinavian countries, as well as the high quality of service that SH Group is well-known to deliver to its customers. The exclusive service agreement will secure all local Sormec crane owners a very fast and high quality of service performed by SH Group and supported by Sormec. The first beneficiaries of this agreement will be Mc Dermott and Total. The deal also involves exclusivity in regards to crane spare parts in the countries, and all delivered and handled by SH Group and with the support from Sormec. SH Group, being a full-service provider together with several workshops in Denmark, is a perfect match for Sormec and its customers around the North Sea area.

“One Call Does it all”

Bjørn Joensen, General Manager at SH Group in Esbjerg, continues:

We are pleased and proud to enter into this cooperation. We have paid attention to Sormec for several years and seen them develop their range of cranes to meet the highest of standards of the offshore industry today. Sormec is a fantastic company, with the availability to deliver the high quality of cranes, that is needed for the Scandinavian offshore and marine marked.

By adding Sormec agency into our range of products, we see a perfect match that strengthens both crane owners, Sormec and SH Group in the strive for assisting our customers and business partners in the most efficient way. We believe the best way to service valuable equipment is to take advantage of the manufacturer’s knowledge of the product. By joining forces with Sormec, we have all the best conditions to keep response time at a very minimum and the capability to solve any service task that might occur. SH Group has through the years, developed a mindset and strategy called “One Call Does it all”. The philosophy of the strategy is, that SH Group strives to help our customers in all relevant and necessary means. And by adding Sormec cranes to our product portfolio, with both service-, spare part- and agency exclusive agreement, we keep focusing on expanding business opportunities together with our partners and customers.

The Sormec cranes being delivered to the Danish Tyra Futura project are stiff boom and lattice boom type, fitted with fully equipped operator cabin, HVAC, suitable to be installed in Hazardous Area Zone 1, respecting MOTS, EN13852 and fully DNV-GL approved. Sormec manufactures hydraulic lifting systems for ships, vessels, oil rigs, barges, navy vessels, fishing and oceanographic vessels, offshore services with everything made according to customer specifications. Since its establishment 30 years ago, Sormec has consistently increased its global market share by delivering innovative tailor-made cranes for marine and offshore customers all over the world, confirming its brand as a byword of technology, accuracy and reliability

SH Group is a Danish-based production and service provider to the offshore and marine industry. Founded in 1974, we currently employ about 280 qualified employees in Denmark divided at the headquarter in Svendborg as well as service departments in Lindø, Copenhagen, Frederikshavn and Esbjerg. Besides a large pool of service technicians travelling worldwide to perform service jobs, we also have departments based in Norway, USA, China and Singapore.

Source: SH Group