U-Ming Marine appoints UK technology provider, Anemoi, to install Rotor Sails on a VLOC, in another investment in sustainable initiatives by the Taiwan-based corporation

Leading wind-propulsion technology provider Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd. (“Anemoi”) and U-Ming Marine Transport Ltd.’s (“U-Ming”) have signed an agreement to install four Rotor Sails on one of U-Ming’s 325,000 DWT Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC).

The installation work is expected to be completed at the end of 2025, with fuel and emission savings of approximately 10-12% anticipated on deep-sea routes between China and Brazil, South Africa, and Australia.

The vessel will be retrofitted with four of Anemoi’s 35 m tall, 5m in diameter, cylindrical sails. The Rotor Sails will also be installed with Anemoi’s bespoke folding deployment system, whereby the sails can be folded from vertical to mitigate impact on air draught and cargo handling operations.

Claes Horndahl, Commercial Director at Anemoi said, “Anemoi is delighted to partner with U-Ming to supply our market-leading foldable Rotor Sails for one of U-Ming’s VLOCs. With significant fuel and emissions savings forecasted, this latest investment will further enhance the international recognition of U-Ming’s steadfast dedication to sustainability and Anemoi’s position as a leading provider of critical vessel decarbonisation technology.”

Mr CK Ong, President of U-Ming said: “Congratulations to the teams at Anemoi and U-Ming on this significant partnership. These state-of-the-art rotor sails will play a key role in our decarbonisation strategy and will complement our portfolio of existing emission reducing technologies, including a fleet of LNG dual-fuel vessels. In addition, we will continue to research other emission lowering pathways such as carbon capture systems and retrofitting conventional vessels to Methanol dual-fuel. We look forward to continuing working with like-minded partners, like Anemoi, to help us reach our target of net zero.”

This latest announcement follows the successful installation of Anemoi Rotor Sails on various vessels including four Anemoi Rotor Sails with Rail Deployment Systems aboard an 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carrier in June 2023, the retrofit of four folding Rotor Sails aboard a 388,000 dwt Valemax ore carrier in May 2024.

Rotor Sails, also known as ‘Flettner Rotors’, are vertical cylinders that harness the renewable power of the wind to provide additional forward thrust and improve the energy efficiency of the vessel, along with significant cuts to harmful emissions.

Rotor Sails are proving a popular choice amongst ship owners seeking net-zero technologies to enhance the energy efficiency of their vessels and aid their ships in meeting critical international emission reduction targets, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and EEDI/EEXI.

Source: U-Ming Marine