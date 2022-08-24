U Ming Marine Transport : Ming Marine Again Wins “Best Companies to Work for in Asia; Award

U-Ming Marine has once again been honored with the 2022 “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” Award, which is organized by HR Asia, a well-known human resources magazine in the region. Selection was made by scholars and experts in related fields, based on their comprehensive evaluation of three major topics submitted to corporate employees via an anonymous questionnaire: “Corporate Culture and Organizational Development,” “Employee Sense of Identity,” and “Team Awareness and Participation.” In this comprehensive evaluation, U-Ming’s average score surpassed that of industry peers by 10%, reflecting the strong approval we enjoy among employees.

This year, a total of 330 Taiwan companies participated in the competition as the survey was conducted anonymously among 26,200 participating Taiwan employees. Ultimately, 97 companies were recognized with this honor. U-Ming Marine stands out as the only company in Taiwan’s bulk shipping industry to win the award for two consecutive years, once again garnering recognition by the organizers.

Employees are U-Ming’s most important asset. Whether in respect to employee benefits, training, development, or physical and mental health, the Company does its best to take care of the needs of our employees. U-Ming has obtained the “Work-Life Balance Subsidy Program” of the Ministry of Labor for several consecutive years, as we have focused additional resources on the care of employees’ physical and mental health. Furthermore, we have been awarded the “Healthy Workplace Certification” health promotion badge of the Health Promotion Administration. U-Ming is committed to providing employees with a safe and friendly working environment, and to retaining and using their talents by offering salaries that are superior to industry peers.

During the pandemic period, U-Ming has attached great importance to the physical and mental health of our colleagues. We have provided all kinds of pandemic prevention materials, have offered pandemic prevention leave that surpasses the requirements of the law, and have initiated work from home measures to be implemented at any time so that colleagues can work with peace of mind and maintain their flexibility. At the same time, U-Ming has also paid special attention to the psychological feelings of crew members during the pandemic as we have taken the initiative to engage in proactive and multi-faceted communication coaching while improving crew members’ sense of identification with the Company.

In the post-pandemic era, we have integrated organizational resources and encouraged employees to think innovatively while strengthening digital management. We have done so through inter-departmental teamwork, through development of intelligent fleet management, and through provision of sustainable and diversified services. U-Ming has seized the opportunity to prepare for fleet replacement and expansion plans ahead of schedule, to plan out our long-term business development goals, and to prepare for the uncertain shipping market of the future, thereby achieving renewed success.

In the future, the Company and the human resources unit will continue to achieve our mission of “becoming the first choice for customers, employees, and investors.” We are convinced that a culture of teamwork plays an indispensable role in the Company’s path to success. Going forward, U-Ming will still be committed to improving the Company’s sustainable business philosophy and our own competitive advantages to cultivate multi-faceted talent.

Source: U-Ming Marine Transport Corp