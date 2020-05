– A United Nations aid agency has purchased about 80,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be sourced from Ukraine to be shipped to Sudan, European traders said on Monday.

About 40,000 tonnes is to be shipped by the end of May and 40,000 tonnes by the first half of July.

The U.N. has a range of food aid programmes in Sudan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)