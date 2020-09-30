U.S. 2Q Final GDP Down 31.4%

The U.S. economy’s second quarter contraction was slightly smaller than earlier estimates, with growth expected to bounce back in the third quarter that ends on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., contracted at a 31.4% seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate April through June, the Commerce Department said, compared with a prior estimated 31.7% decline.

The second-quarter contraction was 9% compared with the first quarter of the year.

Economists project the third quarter will post its biggest growth rebound in records dating back to 1947. The swing in GDP reflects the summer’s pickup in economic activity that followed the spring drop in output when the coronavirus pandemic shut down parts of the economy.

Forecasting firm IHS Markit on Tuesday forecast GDP will increase at a 32.2% annual rate in the third quarter. The annualized rate, however, overstates the scale of any change in output because it assumes that one quarter’s pace continues for a year.

Economists expect growth to continue in the fourth quarter as well, but they don’t expect the pickup in the second half of 2020 will be enough to compensate for contractions earlier in the year.

The Wall Street Journal’s monthly survey of economists for September found that economists expect GDP to shrink 4.2% on average this year, measured from the fourth quarter of 2019. In 2019, the economy grew 2.3% measured from the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Here are highlights of the revisions:

The revised data released Wednesday showed consumer spending contracted at a slightly slower rate last quarter and business investment and exports declined at a quicker pace.

–Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic output, decreased at a 33.2% annual rate in the second quarter, compared with a prior estimate of a 34.1% decline. That was a sharp deterioration from the first quarter, when spending decreased at a 6.9% rate.

–A measure of business investment, fixed nonresidential investment, declined at an 27.2% rate, below the prior reading of a 26% decline.

–U.S. exports declined at a 64.4% rate, versus a prior estimate of a 63.2% decline. Imports fell by a lesser amount, 54.1%. Trade overall added 0.62 percentage point to second-quarter GDP. Nonfarm inventories were a drag on growth, subtracting 3.58 percentage point.

–Spending on home building and improvements decreased at a 35.6% rate in the second quarter, versus a prior reading of a 37.9% decline.

–Spending at all levels of government rose at a 2.5% rate, below the prior estimate of 2.8%.

–Wednesday’s report also revised estimates of corporate profits for the quarter. After-tax corporate profits without adjustments for inventory valuation and capital consumption, a measure of profits that quarter, declined at a 10.5% rate in the second quarter from the prior quarter. The initial estimate was for a 11.7% decrease. Compared with a year earlier, profits without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments fell 19.7%.

