U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed on Friday, with corn and soybean rising and wheat falling.

The most active corn contract for December delivery rose 4.25 cents, or 1.2 percent, to close at 3.58 U.S. dollars per bushel. December wheat dropped 3 cents, or 0.54 percent, to settle at 5.5025 dollars per bushel. November soybean rose 2 cents, or 0.21 percent, to close at 9.68 dollars per bushel.

Corn and soybean futures are higher on continued Chinese demand, Chicago-based consulting company AgResource noted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the sale of 318,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China. It is estimated that China has booked nearly 20.5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, and is on pace to take 26-28 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in the 2020/21 crop year.

China also secured nearly 1.2 million metric tons of U.S. corn this week with total 2020/21 purchases approaching 9 million metric tons. China has not shown fresh interest for U.S. wheat. China booked 250,000 metric tons of U.S. HRW/HRS wheat last week.

The volume of CBOT trade has been modest with few traders wanting to add to their risk profile heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

AgResource estimated that U.S. corn/soybean crop conditions will hold steady or decline 1 percent due to seasonal trends.

Stats Canada estimated July 31 wheat stocks at 5 million metric tons. A year ago, Canadian wheat stocks were 5.9 million metric tons.

Weather forecast shows a low-pressure Trough through the Central U.S. will produce showers/storms on Sunday across Iowa and the northern half of Illinois. A cold front sinks slowly south, and will maintain a wet 5-day period for the North Plains and the West Midwest. Rains will cover the drought areas of West Iowa. No frost/freeze is indicated in North Midwest.

Release of the USDA September Crop Report is just 3 trading days away. The long U.S. holiday weekend and coming needed rain for the remaining Midwest drought areas will cap rallies, AgResource predicted.

