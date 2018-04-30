U.S. Allies Braced for New Round of Tariffs

A trade standoff between the U.S. and the rest of the world was turning into a nail biter Monday, with Europe’s steel industry — and that of a handful of other close American allies — still unsure whether their exports to the U.S. would face new tariffs come midnight.

After French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both made personal visits to the White House last week and left without any visible assurances or concessions on trans-Atlantic trade issues, European steel and aluminum makers were expecting new U.S. tariffs to come into effect before Tuesday morning.

The EU won a delay in the implementation of tariffs on aluminum and steel headed to the U.S. The deadline for that extension ends Tuesday, and the White House hasn’t signaled what of several moves it might make. Australia, Canada and Mexico, which were all also granted extensions, are expecting further reprieves. Europe, though, has braced Iitself for the worse.

Months of waiting and President Trump’s unpredictable negotiating style have made preparing for what comes next difficult, steel executives and trade groups said.

“To prepare you need to know what’s going to happen,” said Charles de Lusignan, a spokesman for the Eurofer trade group representing all European steelmakers.

Even if the impact hasn’t yet been head-on, the European steel industry has already felt the fallout. Big exporters to the U.S.–countries like Brazil, Turkey, Russia,

South Korea, Egypt and China — have ramped up exports to the European market to avoid American trade barriers, dragging down prices for domestic producers.

Steel imports in the EU rose 300,000 metric tons to 2.9 million tons in the first quarter of 2018 against the same period a year ago, according to Eurofer. The European Commission, the bloc’s antitrust regulator, is considering whether to impose safeguards to prevent a surge of imports.

“We are already seeing now the trend toward massive trade redirections into the open, European market,” said Hans JA1rgen Kerkhoff, president of the German Steel Federation. “Protectionism is poison,” he added.

At the company level, steel company executives say they have been preparing for tariffs for months. Many of them see the impact of tariffs as manageable or even detect an upside if they have steel mills in America.

The Saarstahl Group, a holding company that controls the two biggest steelmakers in Germany’s steel heartland near the border with Luxembourg and France, did an informal poll of its U.S. clients to see how tariffs would affect its ability to export to America.

About two-thirds of its American clients, who buy its premium steel wire rods and bars used as capital goods in automobile and machine fabrication, said they would continue buying steel with increased prices, according to spokeswoman Ute Engel.

The U.S. makes up less than 5% of the company’s sales. Voestalpine Group, Austria’s steel champion, launched this year a group it called “Taskforce USA” to monitor the evolution of President Trump’s trade policies and their possible impact on the company’s high-quality steel products used in specialized industrial applications. The team consists of 11 employees and has been working with law firms and policy experts in America.

At most 3% of Voestalpine’s total revenues — which were EUR11.3 billion ($13.65 billion) at its last annual report in June 2017 — would be put at risk by the tariffs, the company said. About two-thirds of its U.S. revenue comes from products made stateside, where it employs 3,000 highly skilled workers, the company said.

“Even in extreme circumstances, the economic risk remains very manageable,” Voestalpine said in a statement.

In Spain, leading stainless steel manufacturer Acerinox SA said it is worried about prices in the European market but has also seen some benefits of President Trump’s approach to trade.

Acerinox makes 40% of its revenue in the U.S. through its North American Stainless unit, based in Kentucky. Acerinox says it has a 35% share of the American stainless steel market.

In coming months, “Acerinox will benefit from the strength of the United States, its main market, where there have already been three price increases,” the company said last week when it reported first-quarter results from its headquarters in Madrid.

Back home in Europe, Acerinox said “the increased imports are placing a great deal of pressure on prices.”

Thyssenkrupp AG and ArcelorMittal SA, the biggest steelmakers in Europe, declined to comment on the record about their preparations for the tariffs, but both companies have plants in America to serve the market stateside.

Thyssenkrupp’s stock is up 5.59%, at EUR21.73, since the beginning of March, when President Trump announced tariffs. ArcelorMittal is trading up almost 0.5% in that period, at â,–28.22.

Among German steel and aluminum companies, the biggest national grouping in Europe, just 6% of their total output in 2017 was exported to the U.S., according to Germany Trade & Invest, a government agency promotes the country abroad.

The lion’s share of those exports were specialized steel and alloy products which U.S. suppliers would struggle to replace domestically, the group said.

“At the end of the day, the end consumer is going to have to shoulder the tariffs,” the group said.

