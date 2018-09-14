U.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says

The monthly U.S. budget deficit nearly doubled in August compared with a year earlier, as government spending swelled and revenues declined.

The government ran a $214 billion deficit last month, compared with a $107.7 billion budget gap in August 2017, due to a 30% rise in government outlays. The spending increase reflected some accounting shifts and calendar quirks and not actual spending changes. For example, Social Security benefit payments that would have been made in September were made in August due to the Labor Day holiday.

Accounting for these changes, the government said the deficit was $152 billion in August — still 41% larger than the same period a year earlier.

The Treasury Department on Thursday said government receipts fell 3% in August compared with August 2017.

More broadly, the federal deficit is ballooning as government spending outpaces revenues. The budget gap totaled $898 billion in the first 11 months of the 2018 fiscal year, 33% larger than at the same point in fiscal year 2017.

Source: Dow Jones