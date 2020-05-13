U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April

The budget deficit soared to a record $1.935 trillion in the 12 months through April as the U.S. ramped up spending and cut taxes to counter the economic slowdown and revenue dropped, a Treasury Department report showed on Tuesday.

Spending climbed to $979.71 billion in April, a monthly record, as government aid to businesses and households hit by the coronavirus pandemic started to kick in. By comparison, monthly spending averaged $384 billion in the previous year. At the same time, revenue plunged to $241.86 billion, down 55% from April 2019. That left a deficit of $737.85 billion for the month.

“They really are striking numbers that I didn’t think I’d ever see,” a senior Treasury Department official said at a briefing. “They just reflect the great amount of assistance that the Congress and the administration are trying to respond to the crisis with.”

While tax deadlines normally make April the government’s peak month for revenue, the Internal Revenue Service this year allowed taxpayers to defer payments until mid-July to keep money in the hands of consumers and businesses struggling to pay bills.

The federal budget deficit has begun a rapid expansion that the Congressional Budget Office projects will leave it at $3.7 trillion by the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year. In the 12 months through April, the gap stood at $1.935 trillion, Tuesday’s data showed.

Source: Dow Jones