U.S. clears Venezuela port operations after sanctions on maritime authority

The U.S. Treasury Department authorized U.S. companies to engage with Venezuela’s INEA maritime authority if necessary for the use of the South American country’s ports, after sanctioning INEA two weeks ago.

Washington on Jan. 19 blacklisted INEA along with several other maritime entities it said had continued to transport Venezuelan crude despite sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA PDVSA.UL implemented in January 2019 as part of a push to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Treasury, which enforces sanctions, said at the time that a vessel owned by INEA, the Russian-flagged Maksim Gorky, transported Venezuelan crude and thus “facilitated continued sanctions evasion and related activities for PDVSA and the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro.”

On Tuesday, Treasury modified an existing license to the sanctions authorizing the use of Venezuelan ports and airports despite the broad sanctions on Venezuela’s government to add that any transactions with INEA that were necessary for the use of ports and airports were authorized.

A Treasury official said the move “calibrates the sanctions imposed on INEA to limit potential adverse consequences to port activity in Venezuela involving INEA, while focusing impact on the Maduro regime’s enablers operating in the oil sector.”

“Treasury remains committed to ensuring the unfettered flow of humanitarian goods to Venezuela,” the official said.

Neither INEA nor Venezuela’s information ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

Many international shipping companies in recent years have been wary of docking at Venezuelan ports due to concerns about possible punishment by Washington, an industry source said.

INEA became the registered owner of the Maksim Gorky last May. The Maksim Gorky transported 2 million barrels of heavy Venezuelan crude to Asia between September and October of 2019, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York, Daphne Psadelakis in Washington, and Mayela Armas in Caracas Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Editing by David Gregorio)