U.S. Coast Guard reopens Port of New Orleans, others with restrictions

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday reopened the port of New Orleans with restrictions following the passage of Hurricane Sally to the east away from a Louisiana landfall.

The Coast Guard also reopened the Louisiana ports of Baton Rouge, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and South Louisiana on Tuesday with restrictions, according to a notice posted on the maritime agency’s website.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese)