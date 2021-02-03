U.S. companies set to post profit growth for fourth quarter, end string of earnings declines

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 03/02/2021

U.S. companies are on track to post earnings growth for the fourth quarter of 2020 and end a string of pandemic-fueled quarterly profit declines, after recent upbeat results from companies including Alphabet and Amazon.com, according to data from Refinitiv.

As of Wednesday morning, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a year ago. The projection is based on results from 223 companies and estimates for the rest.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

