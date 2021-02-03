U.S. companies set to post profit growth for fourth quarter, end string of earnings declines

U.S. companies are on track to post earnings growth for the fourth quarter of 2020 and end a string of pandemic-fueled quarterly profit declines, after recent upbeat results from companies including Alphabet and Amazon.com, according to data from Refinitiv.

As of Wednesday morning, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a year ago. The projection is based on results from 223 companies and estimates for the rest.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)