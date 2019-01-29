U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines in January

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in January, signaling that political discord in Washington and economic uncertainty are weighing on U.S. households.

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence fell to 120.2 in January from 126.6 in December. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 124.0 reading for January.

U.S. households’ economic expectations for the future “declined sharply as financial market volatility and the government shutdown appear to have impacted consumers,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. “Shock events such as government shutdowns (i.e. 2013) tend to have sharp, but temporary, impacts on consumer confidence. Thus, it appears that this month’s decline is more the result of a temporary shock than a precursor to a significant slowdown in the coming months.”

Source: Dow Jones