U.S. Consumer Sentiment Remained Subdued in Late February — University of Michigan

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. edged up slightly at the end of February but stayed at decade-low levels amid high inflation and dim expectations for the economy, according to data published Friday.

The final reading of the index of consumer sentiment compiled by the University of Michigan stood at 62.8 in February, up from the preliminary estimate of 61.7 but below the 67.2 registered in January.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected sentiment to remain unchanged from the preliminary reading.

February’s decline in confidence was driven by inflationary declines in personal finances, a near universal awareness of rising interest rates, falling confidence in the government’s economic policies, and the most negative long-term prospects for the economy in the past decade, said Richard Curtin, the survey’s chief economist.

The financial harm and growing angst among consumers about rising inflation have pushed nearly nine-in-10 consumers to anticipate interest rate increases, he said.

Americans’ expected inflation rates were broadly stable in February compared with the previous month. For the next year, consumers see prices rising 4.9%, unchanged from January’s expectations. For the next five years, they anticipate prices to rise 3.0%, slightly down from the 3.1% registered in January.

The index measuring Americans’ assessment of the current economic conditions fell to 68.2 from 72.0 in January. The preliminary early-month reading was 68.5.

The index of consumer expectations, which reflects the balance of respondents anticipating improved business conditions in the next six months, decreased to 59.4 from 64.1 the previous month, but rose compared with the preliminary estimate of 57.4.

Almost all interviews for February’s survey were conducted prior to the war in Ukraine, so its impact is yet to be felt by consumers. The most likely linkage to the domestic economy is through rising energy prices, Mr. Curtin said.

Source: Dow Jones