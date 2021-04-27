U.S. corn planting 17% done, soy 8%; wheat ratings decline -USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 8% a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 20%.

Pre-report trade estimates from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended April 25 ranged from 14% to 21%.

Soybean planting was 8% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, matching the average analyst estimate and ahead of the five-year average of 5%.

The USDA rated 49% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, a drop from 53% the previous week. Analysts on average had expected a smaller decline of 1 percentage point.

For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 28% planted, in line with trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 19%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Karl Plume and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)