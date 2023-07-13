U.S. corporate bankruptcies at highest level since 2010

U.S. companies are feeling the heat of decades-high interest rates and sticky inflation, with several of them filing for bankruptcy protection as the era of easy money draws to a close.

Total Chapter 11 filings for the first half of the year eclipsed those of any other comparable period since 2010, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

There were 54 corporate bankruptcy petitions in June, the same as the previous month, the report showed, with the year-to-date count nearly doubling to 340 from a year ago.

Consumer discretionary companies topped thenumber of bankruptcies than any other sector in 2023. Industrial and healthcare sectors also saw a sharp uptick in June.

Fifteen companies with more than $1 billion in liabilities filed for bankruptcy in the first half of the year, with four of them filing in June, making it the month with the most bankruptcy filings so far this year.

