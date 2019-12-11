U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles rise in week – EIA

U.S. crude stockpiles, gasoline, and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 822,000 barrels in the last week to 447.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for by 2.8 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 3.4 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 201,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said., EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage points.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 234.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 123.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 633,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)