U.S. crude inventories dip, product stocks higher – EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week to May 25, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 525,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 556,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 527,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 534,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 634,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 959,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)