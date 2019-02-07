U.S. crude oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

Both U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending Feb. 1, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

According to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.1 million barrels per day last week, up by 63,000 barrels per day from the previous week, while crude oil exports saw a daily average of 2.9 million barrels, up by 926,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged around 7.5 million barrels per day, down by 7.3 percent from a year ago. The daily average exports of crude oil over the past four weeks were about 2.5 million barrels, up by about 1 million barrels per day year-on-year.

When adding in all imports and exports of crude oil and petroleum products, the United States imported a net 1.9 million barrels per day last week, seeing a growth of 177,000 barrels from the Jan. 19-25 week.

In the Annual Energy Outlook 2019 released last month, EIA forecast that the United States will become a net energy exporter in 2020 thanks to its increased crude oil production and decreased domestic consumption of petroleum products.

Source: Xinhua