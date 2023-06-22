Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

in Oil & Companies News 22/06/2023

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday reported a decrease of 1.246 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending June 16.

Analysts had expected a drop of 0.433 million barrels for the week.

The API reported a hike of 1.024 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery added 1.34 U.S. dollars to settle at 72.53 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software