U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 1.458 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Sept. 27.

Analysts expect a decline of 2.1 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a drop of 4.339 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday.

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery gained 1.66 U.S. dollars, or 2.44 percent, to settle at 69.83 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery added 1.86 dollars, or 2.59 percent, to settle at 73.56 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Source: Xinhua