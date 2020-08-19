U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 4.264 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Aug. 14.

API reported a decrease of 4.4 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending Aug. 7 while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a fall of 4.5 million barrels.

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited data on U.S. crude stockpiles.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery settled unchanged at 42.89 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery rose 9 cents to close at 45.46 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Source: Xinhua