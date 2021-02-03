U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 4.261 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Jan. 29.

API reported a decrease of 5.272 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending Jan. 22 while the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a fall of 9.9 million barrels.

Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, extending the gains they scored in the previous session.

The West Texas Intermediate for March delivery added 1.21 U.S. dollars to settle at 54.76 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery rose 1.11 dollars to close at 57.46 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. Enditem

Source: Xinhua