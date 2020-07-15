U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 8.322 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending July 10.

API reported an increase of 2 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending July 3 while the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a rise of 5.7 million barrels.

Oil prices advanced modestly on Tuesday as traders remained cautious amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States and worldwide.

The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery gained 19 cents to settle at 40.29 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for September delivery was up 18 cents to close at 42.90 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Source: Xinhua