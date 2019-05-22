U.S. crude oil inventories increase last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 2.4 million barrels in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending May 17.

In the previous week ending May 10, API reported an increase of 8.6 million barrels of crude oil inventories, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a build of 5.4 million barrels for the same period.

The EIA will release its data on crude oil inventories for the week ending May 17 on Wednesday, and the market expected it to decline by 599,000 barrels.

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor Middle East tensions and global trade prospects.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery declined 0.11 U.S. dollar to settle at 62.99 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for July delivery increased 0.21 dollar to close at 72.18 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

