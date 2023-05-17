U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API

Recent News

  

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.69 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending May 12.

Analysts had expected a drop of 1.3 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a decline of 3.618 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices declined on Tuesday. The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery fell 25 cents to settle at 70.86 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Source: Xinhua

