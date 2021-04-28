U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 4.319 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending April 23.

API reported an increase of 0.436 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending April 16 while the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a rise of 0.6 million barrels.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid confidence in demand recovery despite surging COVID-19 cases in countries such as India.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery added 1.03 U.S. dollars to settle at 62.94 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery increased 77 cents to close at 66.42 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Source: Xinhua