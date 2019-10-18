U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decrease last week: EIA
U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending Oct. 11, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.4 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 221,000 b/d less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 83.1 percent of their operable capacity last week.
Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 10.0 million b/d. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.7 million b/d.
Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 21.1 million b/d, up by 5.4 percent from the same period last year.
Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.3 million b/d, up by 2.6 percent from the same period last year.
Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.1 million b/d over the past four weeks, down by 2.0 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was down 1.9 percent compared with the same four-week period last year.
Source: Xinhua