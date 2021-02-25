U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decrease last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending Feb. 19, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 12.2 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 2.6 million b/d less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 68.6 percent of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 7.7 million b/d. Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 3.6 million b/d.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.5 million b/d, down by 3.9 percent from the same period last year.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 7.8 million b/d, down by 12.3 percent from the same period last year.

Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.2 million b/d over the past four weeks, up by 6.4 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was down 32.3 percent compared with the same four-week period last year.

Source: Xinhua