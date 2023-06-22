U.S. crude oil refining capacity grows by more than 100,000 bpd -EIA

Daily U.S. crude oil refining capacity reversed two years of declines and rose by more than 100,000 barrels in 2022 to 18.1 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report released on Wednesday.

The report does not reflect the 250,000-bpd expansion of Exxon Mobil Corp’s XOM.N Beaumont, Texas, refinery, which came on-line in March of this year.

