U.S. crude output to rise 820,000 bpd in 2022 -EIA

in Oil & Companies News 13/04/2022

U.S. crude oil output is expected to rise 820,000 barrels per day to 12.01 million bpd in 2022, the government said in a monthly forecast on Tuesday.

U.S. crude output is expected to rise 940,000 bpd to 12.95 million bpd in 2023, according to the same monthly report from the Energy Information Administration. U.S. total petroleum consumption is due to rise 800,000 bpd to 20.58 million bpd in 2022.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino)

