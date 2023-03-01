U.S. crude, products fell in Dec to lowest since March 2021 – EIA

Recent News

  

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products fell in December to 19.49 million barrels per day, the lowest since March 2021, Energy Information Administration data showed on Tuesday.

Product supplied, which is a proxy for demand, of finished motor gasoline fell in December to 8.57 million bpd, lowest since January 2022, the EIA said. Field production of crude oil fell in December to 12.10 million bpd, lowest since August 2022, it said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino)

