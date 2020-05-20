U.S. crude stockpiles drop, fuel inventories rise -EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels in the week to May 15 to 526.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 5.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 520,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.5 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels in the week to 255.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to 158.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 92,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)