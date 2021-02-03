U.S. crude stockpiles fall, gasoline inventories surge: EIA

The crude draw, along with a rise in refining output, points to demand recovery, analysts said.

Crude inventories fell by 994,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 29 to 475.7 million barrels, their lowest since March. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 446,000-barrel rise.

“The oil market continues to look for better days ahead with an increasing rollout of the (coronavirus) vaccine, encouraging demand, while OPEC+ continues to restrain production, causing worldwide inventories to decline,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 252.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. futures fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week.

Prices across the energy complex dipped initially after the data, then rebounded. U.S. crude futures were up $1.33 a barrel, or 2.4%, to $56.09, while Brent rose 2.3% to $58.72 a barrel. Oil prices are sitting near 11-month highs on anticipation of economic recovery and as crude-producing nations constrain supply.

Refinery crude runs fell by 80,000 barrels per day last week, as utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points to 82.3% of capacity, EIA said.

“Despite these gasoline stats, overall inventories globally and in the U.S. petroleum products have been diminishing and the outlook for spring and summer continues to be better,” said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 9,000 barrels in the week to 162.8 million barrels.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.3 million bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen, Scott DiSavino and Laila Kearney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)