U.S. crude stockpiles fall to lowest since March 2020 -EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to just over 459 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Total product supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to 20.75 million barrels per day, its highest since March 2020, according to the government data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)