U.S. crude stockpiles fall unexpectedly, products build – EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories dropped 2.1 million barrels in the week to May 29 to 532.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 316,000 barrels per day as refinery utilization rates increased 0.5 percentage points, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels to 257.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with forecasts for a 1 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 9.9 million barrels to 174.26 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.7 million-barrel build, the data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 639,000 bpd, EIA said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)