U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week – EIA

in Oil & Companies News 12/09/2018

U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 805,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.2 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 210,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.3 million barrels, slightly below analysts’ expectations.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 443,000 barrels per day.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

