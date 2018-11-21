U.S. crude stockpiles rise more than expected – EIA

U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.9 million barrels. The last time crude stocks grew for nine straight weeks was between Jan. 6, 2017 to March 3, 2017.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 116,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 423,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.6 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 198,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 77,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 183,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters