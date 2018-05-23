U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly in week – EIA

U.S. crude stockpiles climbed unexpectedly last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.123 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 7,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 1.4 million bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)