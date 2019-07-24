U.S. crude stocks drop by nearly 11 mln bbls -EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell last week even as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 10.8 million barrels in the week to July 19, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 429,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 233,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 226,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 730,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 613,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 499,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 562,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)