U.S. crude stocks drop sharply, imports down -EIA

U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the last week to 533.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 710,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 263,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 193,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 256.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 593,000 barrels in the week to 174.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 393,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 506,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)