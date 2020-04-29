U.S. crude stocks jump by 10 mln bbls in latest week -API

U.S. crude oil, and distillate stocks all rose while gasoline stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

Crude inventories rose by 10 million barrels in the week to April 24 to 510 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 10.6 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.5 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 11,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel increase.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 3.6 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 220,000 barrels per day, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)