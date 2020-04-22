U.S. crude stocks jump by 13 mln bbls in latest week -API

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

Crude inventories rose by 13.2 million barrels in the week to April 17 to 500 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 13.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 5.4 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 100,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel increase.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 7.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 5.6 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 132,000 barrels per day, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)