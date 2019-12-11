U.S. crude stocks rise in latest week -API

U.S. crude stocks rose in the most recent week while gasoline and distillate inventories also increased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 6 to 447 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a fall of 2.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 3.5 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 186,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel gain.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.2 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel gain, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 912,000 barrels per day to 6.9 million bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)