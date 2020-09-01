U.S. crude stocks seen slipping for the sixth straight week: Reuters poll

U.S. crude oil inventories likely fell for a sixth straight week, while refined product stocks also declined last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks likely fell by about 2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 28.

Crude inventories fell 4.7 million barrels to 507.8 million barrels, the lowest since April in the week to Aug. 21, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll a decrease of 3.7 million barrels.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated gasoline inventories to fall by 3.6 million barrels last week, their fourth weekly decline.

Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen decreasing 1.5 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to fall by 7 percentage points, from 82% of total capacity for the week ended Aug. 21, according to the poll.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)