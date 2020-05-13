U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fall – EIA

U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell in the most recent week, along with gasoline stocks, while distillate inventories rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

Crude inventories fell by 745,000 barrels in the week to May 8 to 531.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 593,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels in the week to 252.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for by 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to 155 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.9 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 300,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)