Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / U.S. customer activity boosting transatlantic shipping, Hapag-Lloyd says

U.S. customer activity boosting transatlantic shipping, Hapag-Lloyd says

in International Shipping News 20/08/2024

Restocking and a rush to fill up inventories ahead of the expiry of labour contracts at the end of September are supporting high transatlantic container shipments into the United States, the head of Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE said in an online news briefing on Monday.

“There is some temptation by customers to bring in goods ahead of the labour contract expiry on September 30,” said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, who heads the world’s fifth-biggest container liner.

“We see U.S. inventory levels getting back to normal, last year, they were down off the back of higher interest rates and they’re now being built back up,” he added, ruling out election-related manoeuvres by customers this year when specifically asked.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×