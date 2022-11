U.S. East Coast refinery run rates rise to highest on record – EIA

U.S. East coast refinery utilization rates rose in the week ending October 28 week to 103%, the highest on record, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell 0.6% in the week to 206.6 million barrels, the lowest level since November 2014.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)