U.S. Economy ‘Contracted Sharply And Abruptly,’ Fed’s Beige Book Says

The U.S. economy entered a deep downturn in the past few weeks as efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus forced businesses across the country to shut their doors and lay off workers, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

Economic activity “contracted sharply and abruptly,” resulting in lost jobs and lower wages, the Fed said in its periodic report of anecdotes from businesses around the country known as the “beige book.”

This edition of the report contains information through April 6, when the virus-related shutdowns had been in effect in most places for several weeks.

Businesses said they expected conditions to worsen in the near future and they foresaw more job cuts ahead.

Meanwhile, most businesses reported weaker prices in some categories, as demand softened. If sustained, that could push inflation into negative territory, known as deflation. Economists say deflation can be a dangerous force because it can prompt buyers to hold off on making purchases, which in turn causes prices to fall further.

Some industries, such as food and medical supply producers, saw strong demand for their products but struggled with production delays and supply-chain disruptions due to the containment efforts.

Meanwhile, lenders reported strong credit demand from firms looking for loans to tide them over and households refinancing their mortgages.

The report paints a picture of an economy coming to a grinding halt after a strong period of growth.

In the Philadelphia region, for instance, one restaurant chain furloughed 700 employees without pay or benefits, the report said. “Another lost 90% of its usual sales overnight.”

Some commercial landlords also said tenants were asking for a cut in rent “whether they need it or not,” the report said.

While contacts in some districts reported price increases for essential items, such as eggs or milk, others said they were cutting prices. Price declines were particularly pronounced for nonessential or luxury items. In the St. Louis area, for instance, one grocer turned unsold premium steaks into ground beef, which was out of stock.

