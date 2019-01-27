U.S. economy lost at least $6 billion to government shutdown: S&P

Recent News

  

The U.S. economy lost at least $6 billion during the partial shutdown of the federal government due to lost productivity from furloughed workers and economic activity lost to outside business, S&P Global Ratings said.

President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to end the 35-day partial shutdown, the longest in history, without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from Congress for a border wall.

“Although this shutdown has ended, little agreement on Capitol Hill will likely weigh on business confidence and financial market sentiments,” S&P said in a news release.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

